Servier extends deal with Tripos

Tripos, a provider of drug discovery chemistry and informatics products and services, and Servier, the largest independent French pharmaceutical company, have extended their drug discovery collaboration to identify potential obesity drugs.
Drawing upon its drug discovery chemistry expertise, Tripos Discovery Research, based in Bude, England, has entered into an extension of its previous chemistry research contract with Servier to develop preclinical development candidates for obesity. Employing its proprietary ChemSpace technology and knowledge-driven chemistry process, TDR says it will work to optimize Servier's current lead series and develop backup candidates in parallel.
TDR adds that it will receive ongoing research fees from Servier and will also be awarded undisclosed preclinical milestone payments for drug candidates discovered during the collaboration.
