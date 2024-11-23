Servier Seeks German Acquisition

The French pharmaceutical company Laboratoire Servier is seeking an acquisition in Germany as part of its strategy to internationalize its business. Growth is expected to reach 62% in 1996 in North America, helped by its antiobesity agent Redux (dexfenfluramine), marketed through Wyeth-Ayerst of the American Home Products group.
Growth has been more remarkable still in Latin America, where expansion of sales has been around 294% over the past five years, and where 1996 sales are expected to turn out at 260 million French francs ($49.6 million).
After the acquisition of Egis in Hungary (Marketletters passim), Servier has turned its attention to Germany where its turnover is set to rise 15% in 1996 to 121 million francs.
