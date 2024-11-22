Servier To License Out Perindopril In USA

Servier has confirmed to the Marketletter that commercialization of one of its cardiovascular products, the ACE inhibitor perindopril, will soon be handed over to a marketing partner in the USA. However, a spokesman for the company said "at this stage in our negotiations we are not able to divulge the name of the partner." The spokesman also updated the Marketletter on some key new products in the pipeline which were highlighted by Servier president Jacques Servier in his presentation on the company's year-end results (Marketletter December 12).
Stacofylline (S9977) has completed a Phase I study and has started a program of Phase II trials in Europe in order to evaluate its effectiveness in Alzheimer's disease. The drug is a xanthine derivative which enhances cholinergic transmission and cerebral glucose utilization. The agent also has free radical-scavenging and neuroprotective effects in models of ischemia. Another compound in this program, S12024, has also completed Phase II trials in Europe involving 500 patients with AD who received the drug for between one and six months. The compound has noradrenergic and vasopressinergic-enhancing properties.
Muphoran, a third-generation nitrosourea which is already available to treat two types of cancer of very poor prognosis, disseminated malignant melanoma with brain metastases and malignant glioma, is also in Phase III studies in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and brain metastases and Phase II in uncomplicated lung cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze