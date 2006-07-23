Seven million will hit Medicare 'Donut hole'

Research compiled by three US activist groups suggests that, by the end of this year, as many as seven million senior citizens could hit the notorious "Donut hole," the gap in the Medicare Part D prescription drug plan's coverage that occurs between $2,250 and $5,100 of drug expenditure annually (Marketletters passim). The figures do not, however, take into account additional coverage, including that offered by individual states, such as Pennsylvania (Marketletter July 17). Figures issued by analysts PricewaterhouseCoopers suggest the number is closer to 3.4 million people.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze