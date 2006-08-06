Sevier sues Krka over perindopril

French drugmaker Laboratories Servier has launched a legal action against the Slovenian generics producer Krka, claiming that the latter has violated its patent through the processes used to make perindopril, a treatment for high blood pressure. Last month, according to Krka, Servier took out a patent infringement action against one of Krka's marketing subsidiaries. The Slovenian company says that the Servier claim is totally unfounded and that its processes are entirely of its own development and do not infringe any of the French firm's patents. Servier, which uses perindopril as the active ingredient for its drug Coversyl, has so far declined to comment on the action. In May, US firm Schering-Plough sued Krka, saying it had infringed its patent rights by selling the drug Floron (florfenical), in Germany.