SG office and politics "don't mix"

US President George W Bush's nomination of James Holsinger as Surgeon General has met with strong criticism, with opponents such as the AIDS Healthcare Foundation saying that politics and this Office do not mix, putting public health at risk, ahead of a Senate confirmation meeting due July 19, after this issue went to press.
The AHF notes that recent revelations about homophobic research and writings by Dr Holsinger earlier in his career raise serious questions about his ability to fairly and effectively represent and serve all constituents covered under the scope of the Office of Surgeon General.
Former SG says he was routinely edited and stopped from speaking on issues
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze