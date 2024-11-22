Shaman Pharma: Virend shows promise

- Shaman Pharmaceuticals' topical antiviral drug Virend (SP-303) has shown efficacy in healing herpes lesions in a Phase II clinical study involving 45 patients with AIDS and recurrent genital herpes infections. At the end of the 21-day study period, in which patients self-administered medication three times daily, 38% of patients in the Virend-treated group had complete resolution of lesions, compared to 14% in the placebo group. On the basis of these results, Shaman is planning to progress to Phase III testing. SP-303 is derived from a plant which has been used for generations in South America as a herbal medicine.