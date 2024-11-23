- Human, a Hungarian pharmaceuticals company, has posted operating profits for the first half of 1996 of 391 million forint ($2.5 million), with net profits of 407.4 million forint. Net sales were 6.5 billion forint in the first half, reports MTI Econews. The firm said that exports amounted to 1.8 billion forint.

The firm has issued one million ordinary shares at a face value of 1,000 forint. The issue rate is 1,487 forint and the shares issued should appear on the Budapest Stock Exchange in May 1997. Human's subscribed capital is 2.8 billion forint.