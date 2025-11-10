Sheffield Starts RBC-CD4 Trials

US medical project development company Sheffield Medical Technologies has started a Phase I/IIa clinical trial with RBC-CD4, a therapeutic designed to reduce the levels of HIV in infected individuals. The trial is being carried out at the Johns Hopkins University medical school.
The Phase I component of the trials is using a single, low-dose of RBC-CD4, while the Phase IIa leg is a dose-escalating study to evaluate the safety, tolerance and activity of the drug at two dose levels. CD4 protein is the means of access through which HIV infects immune-system cells. Sheffield's product uses a CD4 protein which is electro-inserted into red blood cell membranes acting as a decoy for the virus.
