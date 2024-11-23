Shenyang Yamanouchi Completes New Factory

Shenyang Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical, a joint venture company formed bythe Japanese pharmaceutical firm Yamanouchi and the Shenyang No 1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Factory, has completed construction of a new factory in the Shenyang economic and technological development zone in China.

The 70,000-square meter site houses a three-storey ferroconcrete building with state-of-the-art facilities capable of producing up to 30 million solid formulation oral tablets per month. The building also includes a logistics center with storage capacity of around 1,200 square meters and an office and welfare facility of some 1,800 square meters.

Construction costs were around 2.2 billion yen ($19 million) and was initiated in March 1995.