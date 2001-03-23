Shimadzu sets up new biotechnology unit

Japanese conglomerate Shimadzu Corp has set up a new business unit,called Shimadzu Biotech, which has been created to "bring together a strong solutions-based offering to accelerate the progress of biotechnology R&D." Shimadzu Biotech will encompass under one umbrella the expertise and technology from within Shimadzu Corp and its subsidiary Kratos Analytical, the firm said.
Initially, the new entity will focus on delivering a range of key products covering technologies from DNA sequencing to high-performance mass spectrometry "to provide an integrated approach to the fast-growing proteomics and genomics markets," said Shimadzu.
International feel to new entity
