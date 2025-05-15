SHINE Technologies is a privately held nuclear technology company based in Janesville, Wisconsin, focused on advancing fusion-based solutions for medical isotopes, industrial imaging, and nuclear waste recycling. Founded in 2010, the company aims to create a vertically integrated platform for the production and distribution of critical radiopharmaceuticals used in diagnostics and targeted therapies.

SHINE’s core technology leverages fusion-driven neutron generation to produce medical isotopes such as molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), a key diagnostic agent used in millions of procedures annually, and lutetium-177 (Lu-177), used in precision radiotherapy for cancers like prostate and neuroendocrine tumors.

In May 2025, SHINE announced its acquisition of Lantheus Holdings’ SPECT division, which includes widely used radiopharmaceuticals such as TechneLite, Cardiolite, NEUROLITE, and Xenon Xe-133, as well as a manufacturing facility in Massachusetts. The deal, valued at up to $45 million, significantly broadens SHINE’s product portfolio and market access.

The company has raised over $500 million to date from private and strategic investors to fund the development of its isotope production facilities and fusion research. With commercial-scale operations underway and a growing pipeline, SHINE is positioning itself as a key player in securing global isotope supply and advancing nuclear medicine.