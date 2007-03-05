Shire launches Fosrenol in UK

Basingstoke, UK-based speciality drugmaker Shire has launched Fosrenol (lanthanum carbonate) in its domestic market following the product's authorization as a phosphate binding agent for use in the control of hyperphosphatemia in chronic renal failure patients on hemodialysis or continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).

According to the firm, Fosrenol is an effective non-calcium phosphate binder, which maintains control of phosphate levels, and is well-tolerated in the majority of patients, as well as providing a new option for the control of hyperphosphatemia in chronic renal failure patients on hemodialysis or CAPD, adding that most patients can be managed with one chewable tablet during each meal. Shire estimates that over 23,000 patients in the UK currently have end-stage renal disease, and approximately 70% of these have hyperphosphatemia.