Friday 22 November 2024

Shire launches Ph IIIb Dynepo trial

6 November 2006

UK drugmaker Shire has initiated a new Phase IIIb clinical trial to evaluate two new dosing schedules of Dynepo (epoetin delta), the first commercial erythropoiesis-stimulating agent produced in a human cell line. The agent is used in the treatment of anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

Patients with anemia have reduced hemoglobin levels and the firm noted that Dynepo has previously been shown to be as effective as epoetin alfa in increasing and then maintaining hemoglobin levels in the target range (10-12g/dL) in patients with anemia associated with CKD when initially given three times per week by the intravenous route. Shire added that it is also effective when given twice per week via the subcutaneous route.

This open-label, randomized study will investigate the efficacy and safety profiles of different starting doses of the agent administered by subcutaneous injection, which are at a lower frequency (once-weekly and once every two weeks) than those currently approved for subcutaneous administration.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze