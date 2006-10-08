Shire licenses TPC from Warren Pharma

UK drugmaker Shire says it has in-licensed rights to the Tissue Protective Cytokine Technology developed by Warren Pharmaceuticals of the USA. The deal affords the Basingstoke-headquartered firm exclusive, worldwide rights to develop TPC-based compounds in non-nervous system indications.

TPCs are modified forms of erythropoietin, the glycoprotein hormone that is administered to boost blood cell production and confer tissue protective effects in patients suffering chemotherapy-induced anemia. TPCs down-regulate the effect on red blood cell production, while retaining the protective impact, potentially reducing the rate of apoptosis as has been suggested in animal models.

Shire chief executive Matthew Emmens explained that the technology was an excellent strategic fit for the firm, in terms of both its human genetic therapy and renal disease drug development activities.