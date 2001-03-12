Shire looks ahead to once-daily Adderall XR results

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has announced that it expects to presentpivotal trial data on its new once-daily drug for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Adderall XL (SLI 381; mixed amphetamine salts) at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, scheduled to be held in New Orleans in May.
Adderall, along with related product DextroStat, is Shire's leading product in terms of sales, but the franchise saw a slowing in turnover growth in the last quarter of 2000 (Marketletter February 19). The once-daily version, which is under review at the US Food and Drug Administration, is expected to inject renewed momentum into the brand.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze