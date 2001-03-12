Shire looks ahead to once-daily Adderall XR results

Shire Pharmaceuticals of the UK has announced that it expects to presentpivotal trial data on its new once-daily drug for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Adderall XL (SLI 381; mixed amphetamine salts) at the annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, scheduled to be held in New Orleans in May.

Adderall, along with related product DextroStat, is Shire's leading product in terms of sales, but the franchise saw a slowing in turnover growth in the last quarter of 2000 (Marketletter February 19). The once-daily version, which is under review at the US Food and Drug Administration, is expected to inject renewed momentum into the brand.