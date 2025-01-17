Short-Term Outlook Good For Astra

Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra is awaiting approval of itsantiasthma agent Pulmicort Turbuhaler (budesonide; Marketletter January 27), a move which should boost its share price, and result in Pulmicort being a successor to Astra's leading product, the antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole).
One Swedish analyst said that Pulmicort has a large potential market in the USA, and should lead to stronger growth for the company. He told the Wall Street Journal that he expects Astra's share price to rise to 405 kroner ($52.50) by the end of the year.
However, there remains some concern about the longer-term outlook at Astra, as the firm starts to lose patent protection for omeprazole. It is understood that the US patent expires in 2001 and in Europe between 2000 and 2002.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze