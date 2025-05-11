Sunday 11 May 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Sibylla Biotech

A preclinical-stage biotech company based in Italy, developing small molecule therapeutics that induce targeted protein degradation through a novel mechanism.

Sibylla's proprietary platform, PPI-FIT (Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediates Targeting), enables the identification of compounds that disrupt protein folding intermediates—offering a new strategy to drug previously intractable targets.

The company is building a pipeline across oncology and other high-unmet-need therapeutic areas. Its approach is distinct from traditional degrader technologies by targeting nascent proteins during the folding process, opening the door to first-in-class treatments.

Sibylla has formed research collaborations, including one with MD Anderson Cancer Center, and is expected to pursue additional partnerships and financing to progress its programs toward clinical development.

In May 2025, Sibylla appointed Dieter Weinand, former CEO of Bayer Pharmaceuticals, as Chairman of the Board. His appointment brings significant expertise in global drug development and commercialization as the company prepares for its next phase of growth. With Weinand’s leadership and its differentiated technology platform, Sibylla is positioning itself to become a key player in the targeted protein degradation field.

Latest Sibylla Biotech News

Sibylla Biotech lures ex-Bayer CEO, Dieter Weinand, to be its chairman
8 May 2025
Growing admirers for Sibylla’s tech targeting ‘paradigm shift in drug design’
17 June 2024
Sibylla and MD Anderson team up on small-molecule protein degraders
12 June 2024
Sibylla and Ono in big money CNS tie-up
14 March 2024
