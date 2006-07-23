SIGA's smallpox vaccine to enter Ph II trials

The USA's SIGA Technologies says that its lead smallpox drug candidate, SIGA-246, has successfully completed the first planned human clinical safety trial. According to the New York-based firm, preliminary results indicate that the agent is "safe and well-tolerated" in human volunteers at all tested oral doses. In addition, data from blood level exposure was sufficient to support once-daily dosing.

Dennis Hruby, SIGA's chief scientific officer, said that the data obtained from this Phase I double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, ascending single-dose study will be used to support and design the upcoming multiple-dose trial.

The US drugmaker believes that SIGA-246 is the most advanced smallpox treatment currently in development, representing a new approach towards an orally-active, antiviral therapeutic.