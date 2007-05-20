Sigma-Aldrich buys MMB

Sigma-Aldrich has acquired fellow USA-based Molecular Medicine BioServices, a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing organization located in Carlsbad, California, to further enhance its biologics capabilities.
With $12.0 million in annualized revenues, the acquisition of MMB is expected to help Sigma-Aldrich achieve its growth goals in key high technology markets over the next several years and will be neutral to earnings in 2007, with no significant initial charges. The cost of the purchase, terms of which were not disclosed, was paid in cash.
David Backer, president of MMB, an equity holder and one of the company's founders, will continue as site director for Sigma's newest business. All current employees in good standing, including all of MMB's existing management team, will be retained, the firms noted.
