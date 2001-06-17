Sunday 24 November 2024

Significant price cuts announced by Abbott

17 June 2001

As one of more than 20 drug companies targeted by the US JusticeDepartment's pricing investigation, Abbott Laboratories has lowered prices on about 50 of its drugs (mostly injectable anesthetics and intravenous products). Many of the prices were lowered slightly or remained the same, reports the Associated Press, but other cuts were significant. For example, the price of a drug kit used by home health workers to clear clogged intravenous tubes was reduced from $127 to $2.39, it notes.

According to a report in the Chicago Tribune, Abbott is the first major pharmaceutical company involved in the federal investigation known to have notified the government of price cuts. However, an Abbott spokeswoman told the newspaper that price changes are routine and the company would not respond to questions as to whether government price investigations were a factor.

Associated Press notes that a September 2000 report by congressional investigators found that Medicare is overcharged by $447 million a year, and that companies report higher prices to the government for reimbursement than they actually charge doctors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze