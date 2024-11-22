Significant Results For Scios Nova's Natrecor

Scios Nova has reported positive data from two of its Phase I/II studies with Natrecor (brain natriuretic peptide) for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure at the American College of Cardiology sessions in New Orleans, USA. The studies showed that an infusion of Natrecor was associated with a significant dose-related improvement in cardiac function.

The studies were designed to measure the acute hemodynamic effects of Natrecor in patients with CHF. The first study was in patients who received four incremental intravenous doses of the drug or placebo over six hours on two days. Hemodynamic measurements were taken before therapy, on each day and 60 and 90 minutes after each dose. The researchers concluded that "short-term intravenous infusion of the product acutely improves hemodynamic function in patients with CHF."

In the second fixed-dose study, patients received one of three doses of the drug or placebo as a continuous infusion over four hours. Patients were evaluated during three four-hour study periods, at baseline and post-treatment. The data confirmed that "Natrecor is pharmacologically active and has potential in the therapy of heart failure," said the researchers.