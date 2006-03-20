"Silent tort reform" bad news for lawyers

The US federal government is engaged in a campaign of "silent tort reform," according to a report published in the New York Times on March 10. The accusation comes from a coalition of trial lawyers and state government law officers across the USA, who are increasingly frustrated at limits being set on litigation by Washington DC-based federal government agencies, such as the Food and Drug Administration.
The cost of litigation has frequently been cited by US President George W Bush as a major factor in the rising cost of health care premiums. Pharmaceutical companies have welcomed the reforms, because they place more responsibility for any deficiencies in product labeling with the regulator, which will in turn tend to discourage tort litigation. Although the campaign itself has largely been unheralded by the US federal government, President Bush himself made "tort reform" to curb litigation in medical cases a major plank of his re-election campaign in 2004. He said that compensation lawsuits across all business sectors were estimated to cost the US economy $230.0 billion annually.
A typical problem for drug companies has come from situations where some states legislate manufacturer liability more strictly than the federal authorities do. In January, the FDA introduced a new drug-label regime, which pre-empts state laws.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze