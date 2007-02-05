Sinclair enters Chinese market with Auroren accord

Godalming, UK-based Sinclair Pharma has signed its first marketing agreement for China. The firm's flagship mouth ulcer product, Aloclair, will be sold by Auroren Pharmaceuticals.

According to Sinclair, China is one of the world's fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets and its market for over-the-counter health care products is growing at an average annual rate of 7.8%.

Under the terms of the deal, Sinclair will supply Aloclair Rinse, Gel and Spray to Auroren, which will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the product in its domestic market, as well as Hong Kong and Macau. The UK firm will also receive upfront and milestone payments from Auroren, who will have the exclusive rights to promote Aloclair to dental and medical professionals and consumers. Sales are expected to commence in the next financial year following local registration of the product. Further financial terms were not disclosed.