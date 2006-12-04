Sinclair licenses anti-caries peptide, p1025

Godalming, UK-based Sinclair Pharma has signed an agreement with King's College London to acquire the exclusive license rights to develop and commercialize the peptide p1025 for use in the dental setting.

According to Sinclair, the agent interferes with the mechanism that allows Streptococccus mutans to attach to tooth surfaces and has been shown to maintain this action for 120 days. This bacterium is a major contributor to dental caries and its removal is critical to preventing them.

p1025's mode of action is broadly similar in principle to that of Sinclair's existing anti-gingivitis product, Decapinol (delmopinol HCl). However, while Decapinol interferes with binding of dental plaque bacteria to the surface of the tooth and gums, p1025 offers a prolonged action against a bacterium specifically implicated in the development of caries. Sinclair is exploring the possibility for synergies.