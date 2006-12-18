Sinclair licenses US Aloclair rights to OMNI

Godalming, UK-based Sinclair Pharma has licensed the exclusive US rights to its flagship mouth ulcer product, Aloclair Spray, to OMNI Preventative Care, a 3M ESPE company.
Under the terms of the deal, Sinclair will supply Aloclair to OMNI, which will be responsible for marketing and distribution, and will also have the exclusive rights to promote the product to dental professionals and consumers. Sales are expected to commence within this financial year as the product has marketing clearance in the USA, as well as the European Union, while Sinclair has marketing partners for the Aloclair range in 29 countries worldwide.
According to Sinclair, approximately 20% of the general population is affected by mouth ulcers, and they are particularly common in children, women and the over 65s. Aloclair, it says, is already penetrating this market with retail sales of more than L5.0 million ($9.8 million) in the major EU countries alone.
