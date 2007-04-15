Sinclair Pharma proposes move to Official List from AIM

Following a previous announcement by UK-based Sinclair Pharma of its intention to apply for admission to the Official List of the UKLA, application has now been made for the company's issued ordinary shares to be admitted and to be traded on London Stock Exchange for listed securities and for the cancellation of its issued ordinary shares on the Alternative Investment Market. It is intended that admission will become effective at 8.00am on April 16 and that trading in the on AIM will cease at the same time.

Sinclair has also made application for admission to trading on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris, the regulated market of Euronext Paris, and expects to commence trading there on, or soon after, April 19.

The Irish drugmaker recently reported that, in the six months ended December 31, 2006, it saw an operating loss of L2.6 million ($5.1 million) versus L1.7 million in the like period the previous year, despite the fact that its revenue nearly trebled to L9.1 million vs L3.7 million (Marketletter April 2).