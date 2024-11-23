Saturday 23 November 2024

Singapore Aims As World Pharma Production Base

9 October 1994

Singapore, better known to the world as the Asia-Pacific region's busiest port and a flourishing financial and banking center, will also be developed as a strategic base for manufacturing pharmaceutical and health care products for international markets, the Republic's Minister for Health and Minister for Information and Arts announced, George Yeo, while opening a new manufacturing plant for Baxter Healthcare Far East in Singapore last month.

"For the pharmaceutical and health care industry, our intent is to develop Singapore as a strategic base for the world-scale manufacture of pharmaceutical and health care products, with an emphasis on research and development and linkages to biotechnology and medical services," Mr Yeo pointed out.

Mr Yeo said that Singapore has restructured its health system to provide better and more cost-effective health care. "We are also adopting health care systems to see if they will lower cost and improve services," he added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze