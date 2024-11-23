Saturday 23 November 2024

Singapore Doctors Must Display Rx Fees

16 December 1996

Singapore's Ministry of Health has issued a new set of regulations to all doctors concerning the display of prescription fee information which they convey to patients through signboards or counter-top cards in their clinics.

A government spokesman has said that fees should be displayed prominently and that patients should be informed, verbally if necessary, if fees for prescriptions, medications, procedures and investigations are charged separately.

A survey by the Singapore Medical Association has indicated that a doctor would need to charge S$18-S$20 ($12.84-$14.27) in consultation fees to earn enough to cover costs and take home an income of S$10,000 a month. The SMA recommends fees of S$18-S$26 for short consultations and S$25-S$55 for long consultations as reasonable, and forecasts that general practitioners will see fewer patients in the future as more doctors enter the workforce. The survey polled over 200 GPs on practice costs, workload and expected salary.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze