Singapore To Review Its Patent And Copyright Laws

Singapore will review its patent and copyright laws to comply with new regulations under the international agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), a government minister has said.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Yeo Cheow Tong, said earlier this month that an inter-ministerial committee has been set up to "examine the TRIPS agreement and review what Singapore needs to do to conform to its obligations under TRIPS."

Mr Yeo made the comments to journalists after performing the ground-breaking ceremony of a new S$300 million ($215.8 million) plant of the US pharmaceutical company Schering-Plough. "As part of the completion of the TRIPS agreement, there are several new requirements with which we have to comply," he said.