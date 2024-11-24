2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SITC’s 39th Annual Meeting will bring together international leaders from academia, regulatory and government agencies, as well as industry representatives for education, scientific exchange and networking with the scientists driving the field.

SITC 2024 provides a multidisciplinary educational and interactive environment focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients by incorporating strategies based on basic and applied cancer immunotherapy.

The Annual Meeting consists of research presentations by experts in the field, oral and poster abstract presentations and opportunity for structured and informal discussions, including important networking opportunities. SITC 2024 also includes updates on major national and international initiatives from academia, government and industry, as well as important society projects.

The audience includes basic and clinical investigators from academic institutions, industry and regulatory agencies, including clinicians, basic and translational researchers, graduate students, post-doctoral fellows, and allied health professionals involved in cancer research as well as pharmacists and payers, who wish to learn more about cancer immunology and immunotherapy and its incorporation into current (and future) effective cancer treatment.