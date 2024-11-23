Six New Ingredients For Japan's NHI List

Six new drug active ingredients in 12 presentations have been added to the National Health Insurance price list by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare, reports Pharma Japan. Five of the six were approved at end-March.

The price of Ono Pharmaceutical's bronchial asthma treatment Onon Cap (pranlukast hydrate) has been given a usefulness premium, while marketability premiums have been granted to Nippon Kayaku for its postmenopausal breast cancer treatment Fareston (toremifene citrate) tabs 40mg and 60mg, Kaken Pharmaceutical's Pronase MS (pronase), used as an in vivo test agent for dissolution of the gastric mucosa in gastric endoscopy (it is already on the NHI list as an anti-inflammatory), and Pharmacia's injectable leukemia treatment Idamycin (idarubicin).

The other products to join the list are Ohta Pharmaceutical's Gaszyme (pronase), with the same indication as Pronase MS, and Nippon Chemiphar's antihypertensive Calvan (bevantolol) tabs 25, 50 and 100mg.