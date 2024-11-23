Skelid Launched In The USA For Paget's

Sanofi's Skelid (tiludronate disodium), has been launched in the USA,its 10th market, as an oral, prescription medication for the treatment of Paget's disease of bone. The bisphosphonate is indicated for once-daily administration in a three-month dosage regimen. This regimen is shorter than the six-month regimen normally employed for other currently-marketed bisphosphonates, and achieves on average an 18-month treatment-free period.

The average wholesale price of the drug is $420.89 for a bottle of 56 tablets (four week's supply; two pills once a day), and this price is comparable to other drugs in the class which are registered for this indication, given that the treatment course is shorter. Comparable pricing will be maintained with other drugs in the class, as other possible indications for Skelid, including osteoporosis where Phase III data are expected in November/December, are explored, said a spokesman for the firm. A $175 rebate is also being offered by Sanofi, either for patients who are direct payers or for managed care organizations.

Bisphosphonates may cause upper gastrointestinal disorders, such as dysphagia, esophagitis, esophageal ulcer, and gastric ulcer. The most common gastrointestinal adverse events with Skelid are nausea, diarrhea, and dyspepsia.