SkyePharma and Abbott Licensing Deal

- SkyePharma's Swiss subsidiary Jago Pharma has entered into a licensingagreement with Abbott Laboratories for the manufacturing, distribution and worldwide sales of a controlled-release formulation of Abbott's Zyflo (zileuton), a 5-lipoxygenase inhibitor for the treatment of asthma, which is based on Jago's geomatrix technology. According to an article in the Financial Times, this was the first of five deals with large pharmaceutical companies to be detailed by Jago, but investors had been anticipating a larger deal and shares in the company fell 1 pence (1.67 cents) to 82.5 pence on the news.
