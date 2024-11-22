Slight Improvement In 1994 For Sorin

Net profits in 1994 at Sorin Biomedica amounted to 12.8 billion lire ($7.6 million), up 12.3%. Operating profits were 99.1 billion lire, compared with 87 billion in 1993. Consolidated group sales were ahead 5% to 837.1 billion lire. 64% of this total was generated outside of Italy.
The parent company posted operating profit of 12.9 billion lire and sales of 151.4 billion lire. The results are not comparable with the previous year because of the spin-off of the cardiovascular activities at the end of 1993.
Sorin invested 92.5 billion lire or 11% of sales, including R&D, in 1994. This is 2.9% below the amount spent in 1993.
