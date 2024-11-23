Slight Increase In Sales For Thera Antibodies

Therapeutic Antibodies, an international biopharmaceutical companybased in the UK, has posted a marginal increase in revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 1997, to $1.2 million, while net loss was $13 million compared to a loss of $10.7 million for the same period in 1996.

The rise in losses was due principally to additional expenditure on R&D, which increased 27% to $8.2 million, reflecting advanced clinical programs for products such as CytoTAb (for the treatment of malaria), the antivenom product CroTAb and DigiTAb for the treatment of digoxin poisoning. Martin Brown, chief executive, said that the group was particularly pleased with TAb's recent marketing and distribution agreement with Altana (Marketletter October 20).