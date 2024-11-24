Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

Slingshot Therapeutics

Founded by Syncona, Slingshot's purpose is to identify and advance de-risked therapeutic programmes.

Slingshot’s first programme, Apini (SSTX-001), a small molecule therapeutic aimed at treating inflammatory diseases, has been in-licensed from The University of Manchester, UK, and is founded on the  work of Professor Sam Butterworth. Professor Butterworth has extensive expertise in drug discovery and development, particularly in structure-based drug design. He has a track record of success, being an inventor of the drug Tagrisso, which is approved in more than 100 countries for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutant lung cancer.

Slingshot is led by Edward Hodgkin, Executive Chair, and Richard Wooster, Chief Scientific Officer, with backing from leading life science investor, Syncona. 

Syncona launches new portfolio company Slingshot Therapeutics
14 November 2024
