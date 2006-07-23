Sloning debuts with the production of synthetic genes

Germany's Sloning Biotechnology has announced its market entry, saying that, as of July, the company produces synthetic genes using the novel Slonomics technology.

Slonomics utilizes a library of universal double-stranded DNA building blocks. In a highly-standardized biochemical process, the desired gene is assembled by industrial robotic machines. In light of the quality of the raw materials and the highly-standardized and automated process, Slonomics is considered superior to other gene synthesis techniques, the company stated. The customer, in particular, benefits from this: estimated delivery times are reliable, and even difficult-to-synthesize genes can be constructed without difficulty or delay. With this technology, previous restrictions on sequence design are eliminated.

"The challenging R&D phase of the last several years has paid off. It is amazing to see how an idea can become a reality. Our Slonomics technology is the logical consequence of a growing need for synthetically-constructed genes. We are sure that this technology will increase the size of the market for such gene products, and that it will soon replace older gene synthesis methods," stated the firm's chief executive, Heinz Schwer.