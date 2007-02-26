Slovakia's drug industry warns against price cuts

The Slovak Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (SAFS) has warned against the use of drug price cuts as a long-term market regulatory mechanism, ahead of price cuts scheduled for April this year.

Slovakia's Health Minister, Ivan Valentovic, has announced plans to cut drug prices by as much as 7%. The move prompted criticism from drugmakers, distributors and pharmacists. SAFS spokeswoman Stefania Cickova said: "we do not believe that cuts in drug prices should be used on an on-going basis as a market-regulation lever."

Ms Cickova added that any cuts, if they were to be made, should be "transparent and non-discriminatory and not harm the competitive environment."