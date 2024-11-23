Saturday 23 November 2024

Slow Growth Again For Astra In 2nd Qtr

11 August 1997

Swedish pharmaceuticals group Astra has announced disappointing resultsfor the second quarter of 1997, with sales for the quarter reaching 21.47 billion Swedish kroner ($2.66 billion), up 13%, or when calculated at constant exchange rate, growth was 6%. Pretax profits rose just 4% to 7.01 billion kroner. In reaction to the figures, Astra's benchmark A shares slid 6.9% to 142 kroner.

Astra's sales of the antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole) during the first half of 1997 totaled 8.5 million kroner, an increase of 9% at constant exchange rates. Total sales of the product worldwide amounted to 14.72 billion kroner. The company's asthma treatment Pulmicort (budesonide) had turnover of 2.29 billion kroner, up 4%, while sales of its betablocker Seloken (metoprolol) rose to 1.24 billion, an increase of 15% at constant exchange rates.

European Sales Remain Flat On a regional basis, Astra's fortunes were decidely mixed. In North America, from where a large part of the group's turnover is now derived, revenues grew by 18% calculated at constant exchange rates, as opposed to a mere 1% growth in Europe.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze