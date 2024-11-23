Slow Start To 1996 At Hoechst

At 13 billion Deutschemarks ($8.5 billion), Hoechst's group sales in the first quarter of 1996 were almost unchanged compared with the like, year-earlier period. Sales volumes were ahead 2%. Group pretax profits developed well, rising 27% to 1.24 billion marks in the first quarter.

The firm said that the quarter lacked momentum in the major industrial regions. Business in western Europe was slack, and only a subdued level of growth was registered in the USA. There were signs of a slight recovery in Japan.

The pharmaceutical business of Hoechst Marion Roussel developed encouragingly in Europe and the USA. However, it was noted that pharmaceutical prices continued to come under pressure.