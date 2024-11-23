Slower Profits Growth At 9 Months For BASF

German chemical and pharmaceutical company BASF achieved profits growth of 8.8% in the first nine months of 1996 to 3.4 billion Deutschemarks ($2.26 billion). Profits growth in the first six months of the year had been 14%. The slower growth came about as a result of a decline in pretax profits in the third quarter, down 2.3% to just over 1 billion marks.
A greater contribution to profits from the health and nutrition as well as the oil and gas operations, was said to have helped the earnings increase.
Despite the disappointing third quarter, BASF is still confident that its profits for the full year will at least match those of 1995. The firm is also expecting to see a revival of business continuing into the early months of 1997.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze