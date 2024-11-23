Small US Companies On Target At Half Year

Smaller US pharmaceutical and research companies are in the main on-target financially after the first six months of 1994.

Centocor second-quarter results in 1994 compare favorably with those of 1993, with the company reducing its loss. "From a financial standpoint, this quarter was right on target in terms of results from operations, cash burn, and cash in hand," said David Holveck, president and chief executive. "In addition, we are making tremendous progress with several key biopharmaceutical products," he added.

Cytogen said the decrease in revenue in the second quarter of 1994 was a result of not receiving license or contract revenue from CytoRad. In 1993 it had received $1.6 million from CytoRad for product development. Also during the second quarter, Cytogen resumed responsibilities for the US marketing rights for Onco-Scint, a diagnostic agent for colorectal and ovarian cancer, which was previously granted to Knoll of Germany.