SmithKline And SBL Vaccine Agreement

SmithKline Beecham and Swedish Bacteriological Laboratories (SBL Vaccin AB) have signed an agreement to develop and commercialize vaccines to protect against diarrhoea caused by enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli and cholera.
Under the terms of the agreement, SBL will develop and manufacture the vaccines. SmithKline Beecham will register and market the vaccines on a worldwide basis except in the Nordic countries and the Baltics, where SBL will retain marketing rights.
Clinical studies to date with the oral cholera vaccine, reports SKB, have shown that it provides superior protection to currently available injectable vaccines and demonstrates high immunogenicity with a very low adverse event profile.
