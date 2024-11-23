SmithKline Appointments

SmithKline Beecham has appointed its new Consumer Healthcare management team to lead its integration with Sterling Winthrop in Europe. Joining SB Consumer Healthcare from Sterling are: Marie-France Cauchie, who is appointed as general manager and vice president, France; Armando Correia, named as general manager, Portugal; and Elizabeth Culligan, who becomes general manager and vice president, Northern Europe. Other members appointed to the team include: John Clarke, who takes over responsibility for Ireland as well as being general manager and vice president, UK; Graham Neale, appointed general manager and vice president, Central and Eastern Europe; Simon Plusford, responsible for coordinating the integration of the companies; Manfred Scheske, who assumes the responsibility for Austria and Switzerland; and Valerio Zoja, who heads up the Italian arm.
