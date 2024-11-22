SmithKline Beecham Acquires R&D Facility

SmithKline Beecham is acquiring the Sterling Winthrop R&D complex in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania USA, from Eastman Kodak for the sum of $120 million. The deal is expected to be completed in June this year.
The site covers around 150 acres and was originally developed to provide an integrated facility for all of the major discovery and development functions of Sterling Winthrop Pharmaceuticals, which was sold by Kodak to the French health and beauty company, Sanofi.
SB plans to relocate around 500 employees from leased facilities in West Conshohocken. In the long term, SB said it "expects to take advantage of this state-of-the-art facility to fulfil US R&D expansion needs."
