SmithKline Beecham In Managed Care In SA

SmithKline Beecham is acquiring the South African Total Support Management group of companies, which will provide SB with entry into the managed health care market in South Africa.

The TSM group has two main businesses; the Home Medication Services, a mail order pharmacy, which SB says is the largest and fastest growing in the country, and Interpharm, a pharmacy benefit manager that is ranked third in South Africa.

SB says that it will transfer know-how and expertise from Diversified Pharmaceutical Services, a PBM it acquired last year in the USA (Marketletters passim) to improve and develop further the operations of TSM.