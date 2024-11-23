SmithKline Beecham Invests In Ligand

SmithKline Beecham's business investment affiliate, S R One, has made an additional equity investment of $2.5 million in Ligand for a milestone reached in the research collaboration initiated in February this year (Marketletter February 13).
"We are very pleased that our collaboration with SmithKline Beecham has made such good progress in a short period of time," commented Robert Stein, senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Ligand.
The two pharmaceutical companies are working together on utilization of Ligand's proprietary technology relating to signal transducers and activators of transcription to discover and characterize small-molecule, orally-bioavailable drugs to control formation and the development of blood cells.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze