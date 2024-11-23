SmithKline Beecham Sees Benefit Of New Products In 2nd Qtr

Anglo-American drugmaker Smith-Kline Beecham reports a 17% rise in second-quarter 1996 sales at L1.92 billion ($2.94 billion), trading profit up 14% at L370 million ($567 million), and pretax profits also 14% higher at L342 million ($523 million). Earnings per share/ American Depositary Receipt rose 12%.
Pharmaceuticals contributed L1.74 billion in sales for the quarter, up 17%, consumer health care products produced L866 million turnover, up 22%, and clinical laboratories revenues were L334 million, an increase of 6%. Trading profits for the three units were L413 million (+14%), L117 million (+22%) and L37 million (-1%), respectively. Commenting on the results, SB chief executive Jan Leschly said "new products continued to perform well, with their sales reaching L370 million in the quarter, a rise of 46% on the like, year-earlier period at comparable rates."
He went on to note that major new launches in the second quarter included Hycamtin (topotecan) in the USA, for recurrent ovarian cancer, and Vectavir (penciclovir) in the UK for cold sores. Also in the USA, said Mr Leschly, more convenient pediatric dosing regimens were approved for both Augmentin (amoxicillin plus clavulanic acid) and Havrix, "the world's first hepatitis A vaccine."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze