SmithKline Beecham Sells Animal Health To Pfizer

SmithKline Beecham is to divest its global animal health business for $1.45 billion to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. SB is focussing its business in human health care, having recently made two key acquisitions: Diversified Pharmaceutical Services, a pharmacy benefit manager in the USA, and the over-the-counter medicines business of Sterling Winthrop (Marketletters passim).
"SmithKline Beecham's goal is to become the world leader in human health care, and the sale today of our animal health business is another significant step towards that objective. This transaction strengthens our balance sheet by reducing debt and allows us to focus our efforts on the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure of human disease to improve the quality and delivery of health care for people everywhere," said Jan Leschly, SB's chief executive.
Pfizer's chairman and chief executive said that the company is looking to make acquisitions in all of its core businesses. The deal puts Pfizer in first position in the ranking for the animal health industry.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze